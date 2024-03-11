Vikings, Punta Brewers mingdaog sa Cong. Edu Rama Softball Cup

Nasubhan og kadaugan ang Vikings C-10 ug Punta Brewers batok sa nagkalainlaing kontra niadtong Dominggo, Marso 10, 2024 atol sa pagsugod sa 2024 Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup sa City de Mare sa South Road Properties.

Ang Vikings ningmakmak sa KA2 Apparel Asturias, 4-1, sa Diamond A samtang gipangbuntog sa Punta Brewers ang JBR Megabolts, 18-17, sa Diamond B.

Gawas sa nangahisgutan, ang ubang partisipanteng teams mao ang Green Sox, Shenica, Bandits, Salazar Blazers, Rebels, LA (Landing Airbase) Badass, Total Solar, JR-P, Baracca Carcar City, UBros, Tisa Softball Club, ug JI Blues.

Ang sunod nga hinampakay sa kompetisyon nakatakda karong Marso 17 ug 24 dayon sa Abril 7.

Ang torneyo gipresentar sa Priland Development Corp., Grab Philippines, ug Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

"Aside from our major partners, we have also expanded the number of participating teams and we are happy to see them play every Sunday starting March 10,” pamahayag ni Rama.

“We are grateful to our generous partners cause without them, we cannot continue with what we started in 2023."

Ang major sponsor sa torneyo mao ang Cebu Pacific Air.

Naghatag sab og suporta ang Jollibee, Globe Telecom, Lantaw Native Restaurant, Thirsty Fresh Fruit Juices & Shakes, Mr. Sizzlers, Vibo Place, Don Macchiatos, C Seaview Cafe and Restobar il Corso, Dreamers Milktea, Liam's Flavoured Wings, Rebels Softball Club, RichQ Photography, ug KA2 Apparel – Asturias. / ESL