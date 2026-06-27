Viral nga polis sa Zambo Norte gikiha na

MANILA – Nimando si Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. sa dinaliang pagsugod sa legal nga proseso batok sa usa ka police corporal nga narekord sa video nga giingong nagtion og armas ngadto sa usa ka sibilyan sa Dakbayan sa Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Sa usa ka pamahayag ning Biyernes, Hunyo 26, 2026, gikondena ni Nartatez ang gihimo sa maong polis, kinsa nadestino sa Sapang Dalaga Municipal Police Station sa Misamis Occidental.

“The actions displayed in the viral video are a complete betrayal of the badge and the trust our citizens place in us. We hold our officers to the highest standards of professional conduct,” asoy ni Nartatez.

“There is no room in the PNP for anyone who uses their position to intimidate or threaten the very public we are sworn to protect. I have zero tolerance for such display of arrogance,” dugang niya.

Ang insidente gituohang nahitabo sa mga alas 8:30 sa gabii niadtong Hunyo 21 sa usa ka tindahan sa silingan sa Barangay Antipolo, Dapitan City.

Ang CCTV footage nga sa ulahi nahimong viral sa social media nagpakita sa police corporal nga giingong nagtion og armas ngadto sa usa ka sibilyan atol sa usa ka lalis.

Human sa maong hitabo, gitaktak sa Misamis Occidental Police Provincial Office ang police corporal gikan sa iyang puwesto.

Gipaubos ubos siya sa restrictive custody sa Police Provincial Office ug gidis-armahan samtang nagpadayon pa ang imbestigasyon. Usa ka kriminal nga sumbong ang gi-endorso na sab ngadto sa Dapitan City Prosecutor’s Office.

“I have directed the concerned units to expedite all administrative and criminal proceedings with the highest sense of urgency,” asoy ni Nartatez.

Ang National Police Commission (Napolcom) nimando usab og kaugalingong imbestigasyon bahin sa maong hitabo.

Nasayran nga ang maong polis nag-atubang na diay daan og mga kasong administratibo ug kriminal, lakip na ang mga proseso nga naay kalambigitan sa giingong paglapas sa Republic Act 9262 o ang Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

Aduna usab siyay nagbitay nga kasong kriminal sa Family Court sa Dapitan City.

Gimanduan usab ni Nartatez ang pagsubay og balik sa kasamtangang mga polisiya sa pagdumala sa mga personnel ug nirekomendar og mas estrikto nga mga lakang alang sa mga opisyal sa kapulisan nga nag-atubang og mga kaso nga naay kalambigitan sa bayolenteng hitabo.. / PNA