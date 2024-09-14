Viscom alerto tungod sa Kanlaon Volcano

Alerto ang Visayas Command (Viscom) subay sa pag-alburoto o nag-ung-ong nga pagbuto sa Kanlaon Vol­cano sa Negros Occidental.

Nangandam na sila alang sa deployment sa ilang Disaster Response Task Force (DRTG) isip abag sa local government agencies kung unsa man ang sitwasyon sa maong bulkan human giisa ngadto sa Alert Level 2 sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) nga posibling mo resulta kini ngadto sa magmatic eruption.

Tungod niini, si Lieutenant General Fernando M Reyeg ang Commander sa Viscom, mipaniguro sa ilang kaandam sa pagtubag kung mosamot ang problema sa Kanlaon tungod kay ang ilang misyon mao ang pagprotektar sa kinabuhi sa publiko nga nanimuyo palibot sa Mt. Kanlaon.

“Our mission is clear— to protect lives and support our communities in the face of this looming threat. We have strategically positioned our forces to respond swiftly and effectively, in close coordination with the different local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) in Western Visayas, to ensure the safety of those in potentially affected areas,” matod ni Reyeg.

Mokabat ngadto sa 34 ka Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs) gikan sa 303rd Infantry Brigade sa Joint Task Force Spear ang naka-standby alert na nga hitsas sa kagamitan sa disaster response, sakyanan ug communication assets.

Kini nga team naglangkob sa mga opisyal, enlisted personnel ug ang CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) nga andam motabang kung dunay himuon nga pagpa bakwit sa mga residente ug ang rescue operations.

“We are not just responding to the situation as it develops; we are taking proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts. Our coordination with local DRRMCs and other agencies is seamless, ensuring that our resources and personnel are fully aligned with the needs on the ground,” dugang ni Reyeg.

Gipasabot ni Reyeg nga ang kasundalohan sa Viscom magpadayon sa ilang suporta sa komunidad sa Western Visayas ug andam na sila kung unsa man ang mahitabo sa maong lalawigan. / AYB