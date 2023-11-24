Viscom miayuda, mitabang sa mga residente didto sa Samar

Tungod sa grabeng nahiaguman nga baha ug flash flood dala sa mga pagbunok sa uwan sa Eastern ug Northern Samar sayo ning semahana, ang Visayas Command (Viscom) nilusad og Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations sa naasoy nga dapit.

Base sa natala sa FB post sa Viscom nga nagbase sa ilang kampo sa Brgy, Apas, dakbayan sa Sugbo, adunay kinatibuk-ang 28 ka HADR teams uban sa ilang mobility assets ug HADR equipment ang gipakatap atol sa flash flood aron pagtabang ug pagpahigayon sa pre-emptive evacuation, search and rescue, road-clearing operations, paghakot ug paghatod sa hinabang, mga butang ngadto sa apektadong mga komunidad sa Samar.

Niadtong Nobiyembre 21, ang HADR teams sa 803rd Infantry Brigade ubos sa Joint Task Force Storm (JTF Storm) nakaluwas ug nibakwit sa kinatibuk-ang 50 ka mga pamilya o 312 ka indibidwal sa apektadong mga komunidad sa Catarman, Samar.

Sa samang paagi, ang HADR Teams sa 3rd Infantry Battalion ug 19th Infantry Battalion sa pakigtambayayong sa local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) nagpahigayon sa pre-emptive evacuation sa mga residente sa apektadong mga komunidad sa Las Navas ug Pambujan, pareho’ng naa sa Northern Samar .

Samtang, ang HADR Teams sa 43rd Infantry Battalion nagpahigayon og road-clearing operations sa Catarman ug Mondragon, Northern Samar aron mapadali ang pagsulod ug mapadali ang paghatod sa mga batakang serbisyo sa mga apektado nga residente sa dapit

Si Lieutenant General Benedict M Arevalo, commander sa Viscom, nipadayag, “Apart from the deployed HADR Teams, we still have several HADR team placed on standby alert and ready to move on order if the situation further escalates...”

Adunay kinatibuk-an nga 142 ka HADR teams nga gilangkuban sa officers, enlisted personnel, ug CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) ang gi-organisar sa Viscom ug gibutang sa standby alert sa higayon nga mograbe pa ang sitwasyon sa Samar.

Dugang sa pamahayag ni Arevalo, “We have placed contingency for this situation. Rest assured that Viscom as your Reliable Armed Forces in the Visayas, stands firm on our commitment to ensure the safety and security of our people in this part of the country.”