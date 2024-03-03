Viscom: NPA ‘na-neutralize’

Moabot ngadto sa 30 ka mga sakop sa New Peoples Army (NPA) ang na-neutra­lized sa armadong kusog sa Pilipinas sa Visayas Region sa buwan sa Pebrero 2024.

Base sa data nga gipahibawo sa Visayas Command, nasuta ang Joint Task Force Spear ug Joint Task Force Storm nga naglangkob sa Naval Forces Central sa Philippine Navy ug ang Tactical Operations Wing Central Command sa Philippine Air Force, nakalusad og 21 ka armed encounters batok sa mga sakop sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP-NPA).

Kini nga mga engkwentro naka-neutralized sa mga rebelde diin 14 niini ang nakalas, 15 ang mitahan na sa sabakan sa gobyerno ug usa ang nadakpan.

Nakasakmit usab silag 47 ka mga armas diin 34 niini tag-as nga kalibre sa armas nga maoy gigamit sa pagbatok sa mga sundalo sa gobyerno.

Tungod niini, ang pangulo sa Visayas Command Lieute­nant General Benedict Arevalo mipaniguro nga bisan sa ilang kadaogan sa tibuok buwan sa Pebrero, wala pa mahuman ang ilang misyon.

“Mission is not yet over. We may have achieved significant gains in our campaign this month but there’s still more that needs to be done. Our forces are now focused on preventing the resurgence of the CPP-NPA in the Visayas by neutralizing the few remaining members of the terrorist group,” matod ni Arevalo.

Sa 30 ka NPA nga na-neutralized, tulo niini giila nga mga high-value personalities nga mao silang Rolando Caballera alyas Chow/Brooks, sakop sa NPA’s Regional Executive Committee sa Eastern Visayas nga nakalas atol sa encounter sa Albuera, Leyte niadtong Pebrero 10, 2024; Domingo Compoc alyas Cobra/Silong, ang top NPA leader sa Bohol nga namatay sa encounter sa Bilar, Bohol niadtong Feb. 23 ug ang ning bag-o lang si Rena Rhea Camariosa alyas Kira/Sheena, ang 2nd Deputy Secretary sa NPA’s Southern Panay Front nga gibiyaan nga patay na sa iyang mga kaubang armado atol sa engkwentro sa San Joaquin, Iloilo.

MAGPADAYON PAGPUHAG

“The success of our campaign in its early stage this year is attribu­ted to the active support of our people, having freed them from the clutches of the terrorist group last year. This is the reason why we cannot stop. We must and we will sustain our gains, for it is through the call of our people to end the CPP-NPA in the region that we strive and will remain committed to our mandate of ending the local communist armed conflict, the soonest the possible time,” dugang ni Arevalo.

Miklaro ang kumander sa Viscom nga dili sila magpanuko sa paggamit sa ilang mga kaga­mitan sa igugubat aron lang nga makab-ot ang ilang tinguha sa kahusay ug kalinaw sa usa ka dapit nga dunay mga rebelde.

Miawhag karon ang Viscom sa mga remnant sa CPP-NPA nga mobalik na sa sabakan sa balaod tungod kay ang ilang mga pangulo nag-anam nag kahurot subay sa walay hunong nga paglutos kanila sa bukid.

Gibutyag ni Arevalo nga wala nay suporta sa maong grupo sa masa. Gani, daghan ang mopahibawo kanila kon mosagol sila sa mga tawo sa patag tungod kay nasayod na ang katawhan giunsa sila sa paglingla niini. / AYB