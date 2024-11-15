Viscom ubos sa high alert tungod ni 'Pepito'

Ang Visayas Command (VISCOM) nagpalig-on sa Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) sa pagpangandam sa bagyong 'Pepito' nga misulod sa Philippine Area of ​​Responsibility (PAR) niadtong Huwebes sa gabii ug kini moepekto sa Kabisay-an.

Isip pagpangandam sa epekto sa bagyo, ang Viscom nagbutang sa tanang HADR Teams sa rehiyon, partikular na sa Eastern Visayas ubos sa high alert.

Ingon usab, sa pagpaabot sa mga potensyal nga mga hagit sa panahon sa pag-deploy, gimandoan usab sa Viscom ang mga subordinate nga unit sa pag-pre-position sa mga HADR Teams nga adunay mga gamit sa pagluwas, paglihok, ug komunikasyon sa mga estratehikong lugar diin sila dali nga mapalihok ug suportahan ang mga paningkamot sa pagtubag sa katalagman sa mga lokal nga gobyerno.

Ang suod nga koordinasyon sa lokal nga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) gitukod usab aron maseguro ang paspas ug nagkahiusa nga pagtubag kung adunay kinahanglan.

Si Lieutenant General Fernando M Reyeg PA, kumander sa ViscomM, nagkanayon nga ang “Vicom is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of our people in the Visayas in the face of this impending typhoon. We are closely monitoring the situation, have activated our disaster response protocols, and pre-positioned assets for a swift and effective response in coordination with local government units. Our coordination with the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) at all levels remains robust as we brace for any impact.”

Base sa ulahinng update gikan sa Pagasa weather bureau, si ‘Pepito’ naglihok paingon sa kasadpan sa gikusgon nga 30 km/h.

Sa pagkakaron aduna kini kusog nga hangin nga 150 km/h sa sentro ug pag­huros nga moabot sa 185 km/h.

Gipaabot nga mokusog pa kini, nga posibleng moabot sa super typhoon category ning adalwa, Sabado, Nobiyembre 16, sa dili pa mo-landfall sa sidlakang baybayon sa Bicol Region.

Ang tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 kasamtangang gipataas sa silangang bahin sa Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Palapag, Lapinig, Silvino Lobos, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas, Pambujan, Mondragon, San Roque, Catarman, Lope de Vega); ang amihanang bahin sa Eastern Samar (Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Maslog, Can-Avid); ug ang amihanan-sidlakang bahin sa Samar (San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao).

Samtang, Signal No. 1 anaa na sa nahabiling bahin sa Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, ug Biliran.

“Our preparations are strong, and we stand ready to serve our people. However, we need everyone’s cooperation to prevent the loss of lives. We urge the public to remain calm yet vigilant, follow the advisories and evacuation directives from local authorities. Let us all work together in taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone, especially those in the affected areas,” matod ni Reyeg. (PR)