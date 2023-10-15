VM Garcia: Nanghinaut sa ‘patas, undanong’ judicial reforms sa SC

Midayeg si Cebu City Ac­ting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia ug nanghinaut nga magpadayon ang judicial reforms ug innovations sa Supreme Court (SC) aron mapaneguro ang “fair, equi­table, and substantial justice” alang sa tanan.

“The great Marcus Tullus Cicero, said to be the father of modern law and politics, once said that magistrates are the ministers of the law, the jud­ges their interpreters, the rest of us are servants of the law, that we may all be free,” pahayag ni Garcia, usa usab ka abogado, nga pinasidunggang mamumulong atol sa annual convention sa Philippine Trial Judges League nga gipahigayon dinhi sa dakbayan niadtong Oktubre 11 hangtod sa 13, 2023.

Si Garcia maoy nirepresen­tatar kag Mayor Mike Rama nga tua sa gawas sa nasod.

Ang convention, matod sa acting mayor, maayo nga “platform for vibrant discussions, exchange of ideas, and the enhancement of our collective knowledge in the pursuit of upholding the rule of law and speedy disposition of cases.”

Dinapit sab sa convention sila Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, retired appellate court justice Mag­dangal de Leon, ug San Fernando Mayor Mytha Ann Canoy.

Nahimamat sab ni Garcia sila Judge Ireneo Lustre, ang national president sa Philippine Trial Lawyers League, Judge German Ballesteros III, ang director sa Region 1, ug si Judge Alwen Paquedo, ang director sa Region 7.

Sa iyang pakighinabi atol sa convetion, si Garcia mapasigarbuhon nga ang duha ka Chief Justice sa Supreme Court nag gikan sa Sugbo — si Chief Justice Marcelo Fernan, ug Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr.

Si Fernan ang bugtong tawo nga nakagunit sa duha ka labing labaw nga posisyon sa pangagamhanan — Senate President ug Chief Justice.

Si Davide, sa pikas bahin, amahan sa kasamtangang bise gubernador sa Sugbo, si Vice Gov. Hilario “Junjun” Davide III.

Atol sa piniliay sa mga mu­sunod nga opisyal sa Philippine Trial Justice League, si Garcia midasun nga dako ang katungdanan sa mga mahimo unya nga opisyales tungod kay dakong tulubagon sa liga ang pagpaneguro nga magpadayon ang mga reporma sa korte.

“May our dirve to seek meaningful judicial reforms and innovations, as well as the conduct of our day-to-day proceedings be always mindful of the goals of social justice,” matod ni Garcia.

“While it is always important to uphold the provisions of statues and requirements of the rules, may it never be a hindrance to affording justice to those who truly deserve it, specially to the least, the lost, and the last,” siya midugang.

Dunay mga kaso ang siyudad sa kor­te; apil na niini ang batok sa Cebu Authority, tali sa kon kinsa ang tag-iya sa Compania Maritima nga nahimutang duol lang sa City Hall.

Si Regional Trial Court Soliver Peras, sa usa ka 11-pahina nga mando, nihukom nga ang CPA maoy tag-iya sa Compania Maritima ug nibasura sa motion for reconsideration nga gi­duso ni Mayor Rama ug acting City Assessor Eustaquio Cesa, pulos usab mga abogado.

“As previously ruled by this court, after assiduous exami­nation of the records of this case, it is included to sustain its earlier decision that plaintiffs, by preponderance of evidence, were able to prove their case and the defendant’s evidence falls short on their claims,” matod sa huwes.