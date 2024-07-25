VP Sara Duterte milarga sa Germany

Ang Office of the Vice President (OVP) nikompirmar nga si Bise Presidente Sara Duterte mibiya sa nasod taliwala sa epekto sa pagkuso-kuso sa Habagat ug bagyong Carina.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Huwebes, Hulyo 25, 2024, ang OVP niingon nga si Duterte naa sa usa ka personal nga biyahe sa gawas sa nasod uban ang iyang pamilya ug nidugang nga siya nakakuha og travel authority gikan sa Office of the President niadtong Hulyo 9, 2024.

“The Vice President is on a personal trip with her family overseas. Her departure received the necessary approvals, as evidenced by the travel authority issued by the Office of the President dated 09 July 2024. We thank the public for respecting the privacy of the other members of the family,” sumala sa OVP.

“The timing of the trip coinciding with typhoon Carina is unfortunate. Nonetheless, the Disaster Operations Center of the OVP, institutionalized by the Vice President, is always ready to assist families affected by calamities,” dugang sa pamahayag. / TPM / SunStar Philippines