VP Sara patungahon sa iyang impeachment trial

Gimandoan sa Senate impeachment court si Bise Presidente Sara Duterte sa pagtambong sa pagsugod sa Impeachment Trial karong Lunes, Hulyo 6, 2026.

Ang suwat nga gipadala ngadto kang Duterte gipirmahan sa presiding officer sa korte nga si Senate President Sherwin Gat­chalian niadtong Hunyo 2, 2026.

“Pursuant to Rule VII of the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials and in accordance with the Writ of Summons issued on 19 May 2026, directing you to ‘appear before the Senate of the Philippines upon notice, and to abide by, obey and perform such orders, directions, and judgments as the Senate of the Philippines shall make in the premises according to the Constitution and laws of the Philippines,’ you are hereby notified that trial will commence on the 6th day of July at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and are further directed to appear on said date, in person or through counsel, before the Impeachment Court at the Session Hall of the Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City,” unod sa pahibalo alang kang Duterte.

Niadtong Mayo 11, gi-impeach sa House of Representatives si Duterte tungod sa giingong pagluib sa pagsalig sa publiko (betrayal of public trust), seryusong paglapas sa Konstitusyon, ug pag-abuso sa pundo sa kagamhanan nga naay kalambigitan sa giingong mga iregularidad sa confidential funds gikan sa Office of the Vice President (OVP) ug sa Department of Education (DepEd) sa panahon nga siya pa ang kalihim sa maong departamento.

Nalakip usab sa articles of impeachment nga gisumite sa ubos nga kapulungan ngadto sa Senado ang mga hulga nga gihimo ni Duterte batok kang Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, ug kanhi House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Sa pag-abli sa bista, ang mga miyembro sa depensa ug prosekusyon pormal nga mopresentar sa ilang kaugalingon sa dili pa ihatag ang ilang mga opening statement.

Sa usa ka interbyu sa radyo, si Senate Secretary ug Impeachment Clerk of Court Renato “Rey” Bantug Jr. nagkanayon nga ang mamahimong presiding officer sa maong bista padayon pang gihisgutan.

Gawas kon ang mayoriya sa mga senador-judge mopili og lain nga maoy mangulo sa bista, si Gatchalian, isip Senate President, mao ang magsilbeng presiding officer.

Naay mga hungihong kaniadto nga si Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan o si Francis “Chiz” Escudero ang magsilbeng mga presiding officer sa impeachment trial tungod sa ilang kaalam sa balaod ug kasinatian. /TPM/SunStar Philippines