VP Sara: Sona ‘nagusik-usik sa oras’

Gipahibalo ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte nga ang State of the Nation Address (Sona) ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. usa ka “pag-usik-usik sa oras.”

Sa ikaduhang sunodsunod nga tuig, wala motambong si Duterte sa Sona ni Marcos niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 27, 2026.

“I did not watch the Sona, just like last year, and I have no plans to read its contents or even its summary because I truly believe it is a waste of the Filipino people’s time,” matod niya sa usa ka interbyu sa The Hague, Netherlands, niadtong Hulyo 27.

Si Duterte nagkanayon nga walay bisan usa sa mga saad ni Marcos ang natuman atol sa iyang paglingkod sa katungdanan, lakip na ang mga personal nga saad nga iyang gihimo ngadto kaniya sa wala pa ang nasudnong eleksyon niadtong 2022.

“I only asked for two things. When I agreed to run as his running mate and serve as his vice president, he broke one of those promises within just a few months -- before even a year had passed. It was simply a request related to something I needed to do every night for my children because they were still young. He did not keep that promise,” matod ni Duterte.

“Fine, let’s say that was personal and that he did not have to fulfill it. But let’s talk about his public promises. Did he deliver on P20-per-kilo rice? No. He also said someone would be jailed before Christmas. Did that happen? No. So why do people still believe in and watch the Sona?” dugang niya.

Si Duterte niingon nga ang kampanya sa administrasyong Marcos batok sa giingong korapsiyon sa mga flood control project usa lamang ka “PR stunt” nga gituyo aron mapanalipdan ang imahe sa Presidente.

Matod niya, dili mahimong idistansiya ni Marcos ang iyang kaugalingon gikan sa kontrobersiya sa pagkontrol sa baha tungod kay siya man ang nipirma sa balaod alang sa nasudnong badyet.

“That is exactly what I have been pointing out regarding the filing of an impeachment case against him. That is the impeachable offense. You signed a budget even though you knew there were numerous insertions and that the National Expenditures Program (NEP) was no longer the same as the General Appropriations Act (GAA) that eventually came out,” matod ni Duterte.

“And even when you saw that there were anomalies, you still signed the budget. That is why he cannot distance himself simply by saying, ‘I am the President who told them to be ashamed,’ or ‘I am the President who had people jailed.’ No one has been jailed. No one who received suitcases of money from the flood control scandal has been imprisoned,” dugang niya.

Sumala pa ni Duterte, dili angay magdahom ang publiko nga mapriso si kanhi House Speaker Martin Romualdez tungod lang kay gihisgutan kini ni Marcos sa iyang Sona.

Samtang, ang igsuon sa Presidente nga si Senator Imee Marcos nagkanayon nga usa lamang ka pagpangilad ang pahayag sa Presidente.

“Ang gisulti sa Presidente nga si kanhi Speaker Martin Romualdez mag-atubang sa dili madugay og mga kaso sa Ombudsman, usa lamang kini ka laing pagpangilad,” matod ni Imee sa usa ka pamahayag. / TPM /SunStar Philippines