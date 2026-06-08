Wala’y watch party sa pagtan-aw ni Trump sa Game 3 sa NBA Finals

Isip tipik sa lakang nga mapahugtan ang seguridad sa pagtan-aw ni President Donald Trump sa Game 3 sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals tali sa host New York Knicks ug San Antonio Spurs karong Martes, Hunyo 9, 2026 (PH time), wala’y ipahigayon nga watch party sa gawas sa Madison Square Garden.

Naandan na sa dagkong mga duwa sa NBA nga adunay watch party diin libuan ka mga tawo ang magtapok sa gawas sa venue aron motan-aw sa big screen apan dili kini mahitabo ning higayona.

"The permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the city's permitting office in consultation with the NYPD,” pamahayag sa MSG spokesperson.

Giklaro sa New York Police Departmet (NYPD) nga kining maong desisyon alang lang sa Game 3 ug posibleng adunay watch party sa Game 4 nga ipahigayon gihapon sa MSG.

"There will be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 only," pamahayag sa NYPD.

"This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. We expect watch parties at Madison Square Garden to resume for Game 4." / Gikan sa wires