Wanted sa kaso nga rape, nasikop

Nadakpan sa kapulisan ang no. 9 most wanted person sa Central Visayas (CV) niadtong Miyerkules, Pebrero 14, 2024 base warrant of arrest nga giluwatan sa korte.

Sa report sa Police Regional Office (PRO 7), si alyas “Mer” nga taga dakbayan sa Talisay nasikop alas 4:30 sa hapon sa Pebrero 14, 2024 pinaagi sa joint operation sa Provincial Intelligence Unit/Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit ug Talisay City Police Station.

Si alyas Mer nag-atubang og tulo ka mga sa kaso’ng statutory rape nga giluwatan ni Presiding Judge Romeo Abello Reyes sa Regional Trial Court Branch 7 nga way piyansa nga gitugot.

Tungod niini, si Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, hepe sa Police Regional Office (PRO 7), nagkanayon nga gihingusgan sa iyang mga sakop ang ilang police operations ug intelligence driven initiatives batok sa mga tawo nga labing pinangita sa balaod.

“There is no greater priority to the Police Regional Office 7 than arresting these criminals who have been hiding for years, and decades even. With our vigorous campaign against wanted persons, we are ensuring there is no safe place for them in Central Visayas,” matod ni Aberin atol sa pakighinabi sa media.

Gidasig pa niya ang iyang round commanders nga pa­lam­buon pa ang ilang kampanya batok sa mga wanted person aron dili na makahimo pa og salaod diha sa komunidad.