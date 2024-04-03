Warrant of arrest batok kang Quiboloy giluwatan

Niluwat og warrant of arrest ang korte sa dakbayan sa Davao batok sa founder ug lider sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) nga si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy tungod sa child ug sexual abuse.

Sa kamandoan nga pinetsahan og Abril 1, 2024, gimando sa Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 12 ang pagdakop kang Quiboloy ug lima pa nga sila si Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Cana­da, Ingrid Canada ug Sylvia Cemañes, tungod sa pagla­pas sa Section 10. (a), o uban pang mga buhat sa pag-abuso sa bata ubos sa Republic Act (RA) 7610, o ang “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

Gimando usab ang pagdakop kang Quiboloy tungod sa paglapas sa Section 5(b) o sexual abuse ubos usab sa RA 7610.

“The Court recalls it issued an Order dated March 14, 2024 wherein upon judicious examination and perusal of the information, it found probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest,” mabasa sa mando.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Senador Risa Hontiveros nipa­dayag sa iyang kalipay sa pagluwat og arrest order batok kang Quiboloy.

“Once he is arrested, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will expect his appearance in our next hearing,” siya nagkanayon.

Si Hontiveros, chairperson sa Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, nagsusi sa giingong krimen nga binuhatan ni Quiboloy ug ubang mga opisyal sa KJC sama sa physical ug sexual abuse.

Ang Senado niisyu usab og arrest order batok kang Quiboloy aron pugson siya sa pagtambong sa inquiry sa panel. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines