Warrant of arrest batok sa mga nalambigit sa flood control anomaly ipatuman sa polis

Mopakatap ang Police Regional Office 7 og mga tracker team nga maoy gitahasan sa pagpatuman sa mga warrant of arrest batok sa mga indibidwal nga nalambigit sa anomalusong flood control projects.

Kini nga inisyatiba nakalinya sa kamanduan ni PNP Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Tinguha ni Nartatez nga matultolan ang mga gipasanginlan ug mapanubag sila sa balaod.

Matod ni Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, ang hepe sa PRO 7, nga ilang tumanon ang lagda sa korte nga maoy nag-isyu sa warrant batok sa mga gilambigit sa kahiwian.

“Our goal is to locate and bring to justice those accused of misusing public funds while strictly adhering to due process and the Rules of Court,” matod ni Maranan.

Kini nga pamaagi nagpalig-on sa judicial process pagseguro nga ang mga sinumbong nga nag-atubang og seryoso nga pasangil ang mahatod gilayon sa korte alang sa sakto nga legal proceedings.

“By taking swift and lawful action, we protect the integrity of public projects and reinforce public trust in both the police and the justice system. These tracker teams exemplify professionalism, dedication, and accountability in law enforcement,” dugang ni Maranan. / AYB