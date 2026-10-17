Warriors batok Wildcats karong Dominggo

Mga duwa karon:

10:30 A.M USJ-R Baby Jaguars batok SRCDC

(High School)

12:30 P.M USPF Baby Panthers batok BC Baby Cheetahs (High School)

2:00 PM UV Baby Lancers batok UCLM Junior Webmasters (High School)

3:30 PM USPF Panthers batok UV Green Lancers (College)

5:00 PM USC Warriors batok CITU Wildcats (College)

Ang University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors mosuway pagbitik sa Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball competition karong Dominggo, Oktubre 18, 2026, sa University of the Visayas (UV) Gym.

Nagbitbit ang Warriors og 5-3 (win-loss) rekord samtang ang Wildcats adunay 4-4 nga baraha. Ang duha ka teams anaa sa ikaupat ug ikalima nga pwesto og nagpunterya nga makasulod sa top four.

Sa lain nga college game, ang Green Lancers (6-2) kontrahon ang University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers (1-7) sa main game. / RSC