Warriors gibanlas sa Lakers

Gipatapsingan sa Los Angeles Lakers ang hosts Golden State Warriors, 145-144, sa usa ka makutas ug kulbahinam nga engkuwentro nga niabot og duha ka mga overtime ning Dominggo, Enero 28, 2024 (PH time) sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ning sangkaa, naggubat og dekalidad nga talento ang duha ka superstars nga sila si four-time MVP LeBron James sa Lakers ug two-time MVP Stephen Curry sa Warriors.

Pagtingog sa final buzzer, naa ni James ang labing tam-is nga pahiyom.

Kalmadong gipasu­lod ni James ang i­yang duha ka freethrows sa nahabiling 1.2 segun­dos sa ikaduhang overtime aron ituboy ang Lakers sa kadaugan.

“It’s something I’ll be able to talk about with my grandkids, talk about me being able to compete with one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” matod ni James, kinsa nitali og triple-double nga 36 puntos, career-high 20 rebounds ug 12 assists. “So hopefully I can be cool with my grandkids at that point, for sure.”

Si Anthony Davis nidugang og 29 puntos alang sa Lakers, nitampo og 28 puntos si D’Angelo Russell samtang nihatag og 17 puntos si Austin Reaves.

Ang Warriors gipangulohan ni Curry pinaagi sa iyang 46 puntos lakip na niini ang season-high siyam ka three-point shots.

Nidugang og 24 puntos si Klay Thompson alang sa Warriors samtang ningtunol og 22 puntos matag usa sila si Andrew Wiggins ug Jonathan Kuminga.

“Every year we get to do this, the back-and-forth battles, all the Finals runs, to the playoffs last year, after the horn sounded tonight there was a little laugh of we can’t like imagine a scenario where a game like tonight happens, his year, what, 21, and my year 15,” matod ni Curry kabahin sa kombati.