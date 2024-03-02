Warriors nagkainit

Giinat sa Golden State Warriors ang ilang road win streak ngadto sa walo ka sunodsunod nga mga duwa human gilampurnas ang Toronto Raptors, 120-105, sa National Basketball Association sa Toronto, Canada sa Sabado, Marso 2, 2024 (PH time).

Si All-Star guard Stephen Curry niposte og 25 puntos samtang si Jonathan Kuminga niamot og 24 puntos alang sa Warriors.

Ang road game nagpasabot sa mga duwa sa team gawas sa ilang korte.

Si Toronto All-Star Scottie Barnes wa nakatiwas sa kombati tungod kay nabali ang wala nga middle finger niini sa uwahing bahin sa first half.

Nibiya si Barnes nga adunay 10 puntos ug unom ka rebounds sulod sa 16 minutos nga playing time.

Wa pa hibaw-i kon kanus-a makabalik sa Barnes.

“Obviously when you lose an All-Star player in the game, that definitely changes a lot of things,” sigon ni Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic. “We tried with different lineups, different players tonight, gave multiple players opportunities there.”

Sa wa pa ang duwa nasu­gamak na og pagsuway ang Warriors kay kinahanglan sila mag-ilis og eroplano ug mohuwat og dugay sa tarmac.

Niabot ang team sa Toronto alas 7 na sa buntag sa samang adlaw sa duwa.

“Fantastic win,” matod ni Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “I mean, last night was brutal. That’s the worst travel circumstances I’ve ever been involved with in the NBA.”

Niamot si Moses Moody og 17 puntos, nidugang si Klay Thompson og 14 puntos ug si Draymond Green milangkat og 13 ka rebounds alang sa Warriors, nga nidaug sa 13 sa ilang 15 ka mga duwa.

“We’ve got a good bit of momentum going and we’re just going to try and keep it going,” ni Kerr.

Nisaka ang rekord sa Warriors ngadto sa 32-27 (win-loss).

Unang duwa kadto ni Curry sa Canada sukad ang Game 5 sa 2019 NBA Finals. Ang two-time Most Valuable Player nirekord og 7 of 15 sa 3-point area. Anaa pud siyay unom ka rebounds ug unom ka assists.

Nakapuyo si Curry niadtong bata pa sa Toronto, kay iyang papa, si Dell Curry, niduwa kaniadto og tulo ka seasons sa Raptors.

“It’s always great to have a pseudo homecoming,” ni Curry. “Toronto is a special place for my family and my journey. I always love coming back.”

Si RJ Barrett nikamada og 23 puntos alang sa Toronto, si Kelly Olynk mipuno og 16 puntos ug 10 ka rebounds, samtang si Immanuel Quickley nirehistro og 12 puntos ug personal season-high 11 ka assists alang sa Toronto.