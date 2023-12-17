Warriors nakabangon

Gipatidlom sa Gol­den State Warriors ang Brook­lyn Nets, 124-120, aron putlon ang tulo ka su­nondsunod nga pilde sa The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a professional basketball league in North America. (NBA) regular season game didto sa San Francisco, California kagahapon, Disyembre 17 (RP time).

Ang gitawag nga greatest shooter of all time nga si Stephen Curry mipabuhagay og 12 ka sunodsunod nga puntos sa fourth quarter aron aswaton ang iyahang team ngadto sa kadaogan.

Gitapos ni Curry ang duwa nga adunay 37 puntos samtang iyang ka tandem sa Splash Brothers nga si Klay Thompson mibuhat og 24 puntos lakip na ang duha ka tres sa hinapos nga minutos sa duwa.

Ang Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski, mikulit og 19 puntos, lima ka rebounds ug lima ka assists sa iyang ikaduhang sunodsunod nga duwa isip starter sa Warriors, hulip kang Andrew Wiggins nga mao na pud ang nahimong second stringer gikan sa bench.

Mitampo si Dario Saric og 12 puntos samtang si Chris Paul mitunol og 11 ka assists sa Warriors, kinsa miduwa nga wala gihapon si Draymond Green tungod sa indefinite suspension nga gipahamtang sa liga human niya maigo sa nawong si Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic.

Si Golden State head coach Steve Kerr mibalibid paghisgot og mga detalye kalabot kon unsay gihatag nga tabang sa team aron mausab ang pamatasan ni Green.

“I can't really share that. That's really private,” saysay ni Kerr. “What I can tell you is that Draymond has our full support, that Draymond is himself very much committed to creating the change that he wants to see and that we all want to see.”

Ang Warriors anaa sa ika-11 nga pwesto sa Western Conference bitbit ang 11-14 (win-loss) rekord.

Si Cam Thomas miiskor og 41 gikan sa 15-for-24 shooting lakip na ang lima ka tres, samtang si Spencer Dinwiddie miani og 16 puntos ug season-best 14 assists para sa Nets.