Warriors nawani sa Cavaliers

Dakong isda ang gibitik sa Cleveland Cavaliers human niini gilupig ang Gol­den State Warriors, 118-110, sa Dominggo, Nobiyembre 12, sa Chase Center, California sa National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game.

Ang Ca­va­liers guard nga si Donovan Mit­chell naka­himo og 21 puntos, pito ka rebounds, li­ma ka assists ug du­ha ka steals aron pildehon ang War­riors sa ila mismo’ng korte.

Naputol sa Cavaliers ang ilang sunodsunod nga pilde sa korte sa Warriors diin uwahi sila’ng nakadaug niadto pang Marso 14, 2014 pa.

Si Mitchell ang rason pud sa pagka-eject kang Golden State defensive specialist Draymond Green tungod sa physical play sa duha ka kampo sa third quarter.

“I think that was a little bit of a dirty play so Donovan retaliated,” matod pa ni Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley.

Sa maong play, gitulod ni Green si Mitchell gamit ang aba­ga nga niresulta sa out of bound sa naulahi. Sa dihang gi­dala na ni Green ang bola pa­labang sa midcourt, gigukod siya ni Mitchell ug didto nagsugod ang heated interaction sa duha.

Gi-review sa officials ang ma­ong play ug didto na gitawagan og infraction si Green samtang personal foul kang Mitchell.

“I didn’t know that was actually possible that you could get tech’ed up for a previous play,” sigon ni Warriors big man Kevon Looney.

“It’s our guys standing up for themselves and protecting themselves,” pasabot ni Cava­liers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “There was a play before where Donovan was hit in the back. And we’ve talked about it, that we don’t back down from anybody.”

“So, again, proud of our guys for standing up for themselves but then again not letting it turn the tide of the game and getting caught up in something that we didn’t need to be caught up in and allowing them to go on a run. That was premediated to get their team kind of rallied. You felt that building the entire third quarter. I thought it could have been nipped in the bud a little bit earlier,” dugang niini.

Ang pambato sa Warriors nga si Stephen Curry mikamada og 30 puntos.

Samtang ang Cavaliers nakakuha og igong suporta gikan ni Caris LeVert nga adunay 22 puntos; Darius Garland mihimo og 19 puntos, unom ka rebounds, upat ka assists ug lima ka steals; ug Evan Mobley nga niamot og 19 puntos ug duha ka steals.

Ang Cavaliers nakakulit pud og team season-high nga 13 ka steals.