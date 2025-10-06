Way dagkong krimen sa Cebu human sa linog

Gimahayag si Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ning Lunes, Oktubre 6, 2025, nga wala’y dagkong mga krimen ang natala sa Sugbo human sa magnitude 6.9 nga linog nga niigo sa probinsiya niadtong Septiyembre 30.

Sa usa ka press conference sa Camp Crame sa Quezon City, si Nartatez niingon nga zero focused crimes ang natala sa tibuok Probinsiya sa Sugbo gikan sa Oktubre 1 hangtod 5.

Ang gitawag nga focused crimes naglakip sa pagpatay (murder, homicide), pagpangulata (physical injury), pagpanglugos (rape), pagpanulis (robbery), pagpangawat (theft), ug pagpangarnap (carnapping).

“In fact, one commendable thing is nandoon na rin sa mga kababayan natin na ang talagang mga Pilipino mga peace loving, lalong-lalo na sa Cebu, zero recorded crimes,” asoy ni Nartatez.

Gidayeg ni Nartatez ang mga personahe sa kapulisan tungod sa pagmentinar sa kahusay ug kalinaw sa mga lugar nga naigo sa linog sa Sugbo, ingon man dali nga pag-apud-apod sa relief goods ngadto sa mas daghang apektadong mga residente ug komunidad.

“The quick response and continuous hard work of our personnel on the ground did not only pave the way for government assistance reaching more affected communities especially in the northern part of Cebu but also resulted in gradual restoration of normalcy in the entire province,” dugang ni Nartatez.

Gipasalig ni Nartatez nga padayon ang koordinasyon alang sa hapsay nga pagtubag sa panginahanglanon sa apektadong mga residente.

“We are coordinating with the local government units, particularly the Provincial Government of Cebu, to map out ways to facilitate and expedite the distribution of assistance down to the farthest affected barangays,” batbat ni Nartatez.

Sa sayo pa, si Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro nimando sa Armed Forces of the Philippines ug sa Philippine National Police nga mouban sa lokal nga mga opisyal sa pag-apudapod sa relief packs aron maseguro nga ang tabang makaabot sa tanang mga barangay nga apektado.

Gawas sa seguridad ug transportasyon, matod ni Nartatez nga ang mga puwersa sa kapulisan sa ground nipalig-on sab sa police visibility sa mga dalan aron motabang sa traffic management isip kabahin sa mga paagi aron unahon ang transportasyon sa relief items ug uban pang matang sa tabang.

Asoy ni Nartatez nga igo ra ang gidaghanon sa mga personahe nga naka-standby, lakip na ang daghang mobility assets nga naglakip sa mga personahe ug resources gikan sa PNP Maritime Group. / TPM / SunStar Philippines