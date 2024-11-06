Way trabaho sa PH mius-os og gamay sa 3.7% gikan sa 4.0%

Ang Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) nitala og gamay nga pagkunhod sa unemployment rate sa nasod nga niabot sa 3.7 porsiyento niadtong Septiyembre 2024 gikan sa 4.0 porsiyento niadtong Agusto ning tuiga.

Nagkanayon ang PSA niadtong Miyerkules, Nobiyembre 6, 2024, nga ang labor force participation rate (LFPR) sa nasod misaka ngadto sa 51.77 milyunes ka mga Pilipino o 65.7 porsyento, mas taas sa 64.8 porsyento sa miaging buwan.

Ang LFPR naglakip sa mga indibidwal nga nag-edad og 15 anyos pataas nga miyembro sa labor force.

Sa 51.77 milyunes ka miyembro sa labor force, 49.87 milyunes ka indibidwal o 96.3 porsiyento ang nanarbaho, samtang 1.89 milyunes o 3.7 porsiyento ang walay trabaho.

Sa mga Pilipino nga nagtrabaho, 11.9 porsyento o 5.94 milyon ang nagpadayag sa tinguha nga adunay dugang nga oras sa pagtrabaho sa ilang trabaho karon o adunay dugang nga mga trabaho nga adunay mas taas nga oras sa pagtrabaho.

Ang kasagaran nga oras sa pagtrabaho sa mga nagtrabaho nga mga tawo mao ang 40.3 ka oras matag semana, mas ubos kaysa 40.7 ka oras matag semana sa Agusto 2024.

“Youth LFPR increased to 33.9 percent, from 33.1 percent reported in September 2023 and 33.2 percent in August 2024. Youth employment rate increased to 90.0 percent, from 86.9 percent in September 2023 and 88.0 percent in August 2024,” sumala sa PSA.

Ang sektor sa serbisyo nagpadayon nga nag-una nga sektor sa mga termino sa gidaghanon sa mga tawo nga nagtrabaho nga nagkantidad sa 62.8 porsyento sa 49.87 milyon nga nagtrabaho kaniadtong Septiyembre 2024, samtang ang sektor sa agrikultura ug industriya mikabat sa 19.9 porsyento ug 17.4 porsyento.

Sa usa ka pahayag, si National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan nisaad nga ipadayon ang mga paningkamot sa administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“We are sustaining our efforts to enhance all dimensions of our labor market. The government is urgently addressing the constraints to high-quality job creation and collaborating with the private sector to capacitate our workers with the right skills and competencies simultaneously,” matod ni Ba­lisacan.

Si Balisacan miingon nga ang paspas nga pagsubay sa pagpatuman sa mga importanteng proyekto sa imprastraktura, ilabina sa enerhiya, logistik, ug pisikal ug digital nga koneksyon nagpabiling kritikal sa pag-abli sa potensyal sa pagtubo sa nasd.

"The passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill and expanding efforts to equip the workforce with emerging and in-demand skills are deemed necessary. We will strengthen collaboration with the private sector and academe to upskill the workforce, particularly in using digital technologies and other innovations," dason niya.

Si Balisacan usab miingon nga ang pagpasa sa Lifelong Learning Bill ug Enterprise Productivity Act makapauswag pa sa pagka-empleyo sa Filipino workforce.

Iyang namatikdan nga ang gobiyerno nagtrabaho sa dobleng panahon aron ma-finalize ang Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan, usa ka 10 ka tuig nga roadmap nga naglakip sa mga estratehiya sa pagdasig sa pagpamuhunan sa mga prayoridad nga sektor, pagpalambo sa trabaho sa karon ug sa umaabot nga mga trabahante, ug pagpalambo sa labor market sa pagdumala sa sunod nga dekada. / TPM / SunStar Philippines