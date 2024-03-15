Website sa House giatake’g ka 480M

Ang website sa House of Representatives nakasinati niadtong Miyerkules, Marso 13, 2024, og 480 milyunes ka cyberattacks, gibutyag kini ni Secretary General Reginald Velasco sa Huwebes, Marso 14.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si Velasco niingon nga ang grabe nga Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) nga pag-atake, nga gitumong sa paghimo sa plataporma nga dili magamit sa mga tiggamit, nagsugod sa alas 8:50 sa buntag.

“This incident marks the first time our website has experienced a cyberattack of this magnitude. Within just one hour, we recorded over 53 million attacks, and by 4:36 p.m., the number had risen to over 480 million,” matod niya.

“The objective of this cyberattack was clear: to make our digital platform unavailable to users. This tactic temporarily succeeded, but we quickly addressed the issue,” dugang niya.

Matod pa ni Velasco nga segun sa ilang Information Communications Department, kadaghanan sa maong mga pag-atake naggikan sa nagkalain-laing nasod, apil ang Indonesia, United States, Columbia, India, ug Russian Federation.

Gitataw niya, bisan pa, nga ang katukma sa mga lokasyon mahimo’ng kwestyonable tungod sa potensyal nga paggamit sa Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) sa mga tig-atake, nga makatago sa ilang tinuod nga gigikanan.

Gipasalig ni Velasco nga walay impormasyon nga may kalabutan sa normal nga operasyon sa House of Representatives ang nakompromiso samtang ang tanang mga impormasyon sa institusyon nagpabiling luwas, ug walay personal o institusyonal nga datos ang na-access o gikawat.

“We have reported the incident to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for further investigation, particularly regarding the use of VPNs by the attackers. Additionally, we are accelerating the launch of a new, more secure website to prevent future vulnerabilities,” siya nidugang.