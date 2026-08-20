Wemby gipiling team captain sa France

Gianunsiyo sa French national team kagahapon, Huwebes, Agusto 20, 2026 (PH time), nga ilang gitudlo isip team captain si San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama alang sa ilang kampanya sa FIBA World Cup European qua­lifiers.

Ning bag-ohay lang, gipangulohan sa 22-anyos ug 7’4” nga si Wembanyama sa duha ka friendly games ang France batok sa Serbia nga gipangulohan ni Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Sa labing una nilang tahas sa qualifier, mo-host ang France batok sa Slovenia karong Agusto 28 una sila moasdang sa Sweden karong Agusto 31.

“Being captain is first and foremost about setting an example, being a leader, through performance on the court, knowing the systems, the opponents and bringing calm,” matod ni Wembanyama.

“This window is a good opportunity to experience this new chapter with the coaching staff as a captain. It’s probably earlier than I expected, and likely earlier than everyone else expected,” dugang niya. / Gikan sa wires