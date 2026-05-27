Wemby rookie card nahalin og $5.11M

The more he plays, the more the legend of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama grows. And if you need evidence of that, just take a look at what some of his rookie cards are starting to fetch on the open market.

Nahalin og $5.11 million ang rookie card sa pambatong higante sa San Antonio Spurs nga si Victor Wembanyama, matod sa Collectibles Guru.

Sa kasaysayan sa National Basketball Association (NBA), mao kini ang ikaupat nga labing mahal nga pagkahalin sa usa ka rookie card. / Gikan sa wires