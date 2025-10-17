West ang mas lig-on

Tungod kay lig-on ug naa ang sikat nga superstars sa Western Conference, gatuo ang mga sportsbook betting sa Estados Unidos nga ang conference finals mura na unya og Finals na sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Western Conference teams mao ang midaog sa uwahi nga tulo ka titulo sa nilabay nga upat ka tuig, ang Boston Celtics lang ang eksipsyon diin sila ang midaog tuig 2024.

Gilangkat sa Oklahoma City Thunder ang korona sa tuig 2025, samtang ang Denver Nuggets ug Golden State Warriors maoy kampiyon sa tuig 2023 ug 2022.

Ang duha ka paboritong koponan sa BetMGM mao ang reigning champion Oklahoma City (+240) ug ang 2023 nga kampyon nga Denver (+550). Sunod nila ang mga koponan sa Eastern Conference nga Cleveland (+750) ug New York (9-1).

“The Nuggets, obviously with their offseason, they took some heavy action early,” matod ni David Lieberman, ang NBA sports lead sa Caesars. “The Warriors and Lakers are pretty always two of our biggest liabilities. Just popular teams for people to bet on.”

Samtang si CBS SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall nagtuo nga ang Thunder gihapon ang modaog karon nga season.

“I think Oklahoma City's clearly the team to beat,” matod ni Marshall. “They've got good depth and even with a couple of front line injuries, they can get over them. They're wearing a bigger target this year. I think they're going to be much the same as a year ago.”

Ang reigning Most Valuable Player ug pambato sa Thunder nga si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mao pud ang paborito nga modaog sa MVP karon nga season, gisundan siya nila Nikola Jokic sa Nuggets ug Luka Doncic sa Los Angeles Lakers.

Si Jokic midaog sa MVP award katulo na ka higayon samtang si Doncic wala pa makatilaw sa maong award.

Dugang pa ni Lieberman nga dako ang tsansa ni Jokic makausab karon nga season apan di pud kakompiyansahan sila Gilgeous-Alexander ug si Doncic nga posible mao nay motimon sa Lakers.

Opisyal nga buksan ang NBA karong Oktubre 22. / RSC