Westbrook mipirma og kontrata sa Nuggets

Gipahibalo na sa 2023 National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Denver Nuggets kagahapon, Hulyo 27, ang opisyal nga pagpirma ni 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook og duha ka tuig nga kontrata.

“The Denver Nuggets have signed former NBA MVP and nine-time all-star Russell Westbrook to a multiyear contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today,” tipik sa press statement sa Nuggets.

Ang beterano nga guard mosul-ob sa No. 4 nga jersey alang sa Nuggets kay gigamit naman ni Christian Braun ang No. 0 nga jersey.

Ang No. 4 mao pud ang numero ni Westbrook sa Washington Wizards sa 2020-2021 NBA season.

Ang 15 ka tuig nga beterano nagbitbit og lig-on nga resume lakip na niini ang league MVP award, 10 All-NBA honors, 9-all star appearances, duha ka All-Star Game MVPs ug ang pagkalakip sa NBA 75th Anniversary Team sa 2021-22.

Ikauban ni Westbrook ang guard-bigman duo nga si Nikola Jokic ug Jamal Murray.

“Nuggets Nation, what’s the deal? Happy to be here. Excited. It’s gonna be fun. Can’t wait to see you guys out there. Let’s do it,” batbat pa sa 35-anyos nga si Westbrook. / RSC