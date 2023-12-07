‘When I Met You’ official entry sa MMFF 2023

Way kabutangan sa kalipay sa casts ug crew sa JG Productions’ ‘When I Met You in Tokyo’ sa official entry sa Metro Manila Film Festival karong tuiga.

Ang maong pelikula dili angay palabyon tungod kay kini ang dugay nang gipaabot nga big screen reunion sa King of Philippine Drama, Christopher De Leon ug sa iyang 70’s love team partner nga Star for All Season nga si Vilma Santos.

Tungod niini, mapasalamaton ang producer nga si Rajan Gidwani sa maong kalambuan.

“It has been a journey especially after two of the country’s top actors decided to accept the lead roles.

“This is the beginning of JG Productions to continue to bring the best of Filipino cinema to the screens,” matod pa ni Gidwani.

Ang ‘When I Met You in Tokyo’ mahitungod sa gugma, pagpasaylo ug paglaum ubos sa direksiyon sa Rado Peru, Rommel Penesa ug nagsilbi sab nga associate director ang actor nga si De Leon. / PR