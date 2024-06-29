Wiggins gibabagan nga makaduwa sa Olympics

Nagtuo ang Canadian Olympic basketball team general manager Rowan Barrett nga mibabag gyud ang Golden State kang Andrew Wiggins nga makaduwa sa umaabot nga Paris Olympics.

Giklaro pud kini sa Warriors ug nagkanayon nga mutual decision nila ni Wiggins ug Warriors nga di moduwa ang scoring forward sa Olympics.

Usa si Wiggins sa 20 ka players nga nakadawat og imbitasyon alang sa Canadian camp alang sa Olympic basketball team.

“For us, Andrew was fine,” sigon ni Barrett. “We were talking to him consistently, he’s been training for weeks and weeks getting ready for this. And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they’re holding him out.

“So, from what I see, this is not an Andrew decision, this is from the team. And so, he won’t be with us.”

Ang 10-year NBA veteran nga si Wiggins uwahing miduwa alang sa Canada sa Olympic qualifying tournament sa tuig 2021. / RSC