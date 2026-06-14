Byron mipiyansa og P108,000 sa kasong sexual harassment

Nipiyansa og P108,000 ang kanhi consultant sa Kapitolyo nga si Byron Garcia sa alas 11:00 sa buntag niadtong Sabado, Hunyo 13, 2026, sumala sa pamahayag sa iyang Facebook account sa susamang adlaw.

Si Presiding Judge Jennifer Pepito-Maniwang sa Mandaue City Municipal Trial Court Branch 1 maoy niluwat sa release order niadtong Sabado, Hunyo 13.

Si Garcia gidakop niadtong Huwebes sa kasong adunay kalambigitan sa sexual harassment nga gipasaka ni Capitol Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan. Human sa iyang pagkadakop, nialegar si Garcia nga nakasinati siya og pagmaltrato samtang anaa sa kustodiya sa kapulisan.

“POLICE MALTREATMENT. Posted bail earlier today at 11 a.m. June 13, 2026. Yesterday, I was rushed for medical treatment at the Talisay District Hospital at around 4:30 P.M. through the timely intervention of the rescue unit of the Talisay Rescue Emergency Assistance Team and eventually was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further treatment and observation. Reason for this emergency? POLICE MALTREATMENT! As of press time I am still recovering at the hospital and will await final assessment of the doctors,” post ni Garcia sa social media. / CDF