Winners sa MUPC 2024 ready na sa nat’l stage

Nangandam na sab ang mga winners sa Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024 alang sa national pageant nga ilang salmutan base sa ilang titulo nga nadag-an.

Sa gipahigayon nga post pageant press conference sa Lunes, Pebrero 5, 2024 sa Iconique Mall, dalan Colon, Cebu City, usa sa mga pangutana kon unsaon nila sa pag-showcase o pagpa ila-ila ang ilang dakbayan o lungsod nga girepresentahan ngadto sa national stage.

Ania ang ilang mga tubag ngadto sa mga sakop sa Cebu media.

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024 – Kris Tiffany Janson: “Cebu City is a brand already for me, everybody knows that is so easy to advertise and tell the people. Cebu City is known for their faith for Sinulog and most especially for the warmth of the people.

“Talking about Cebu City, highly urbanized city that has a little bit of everything, we also have our coastal area that is 10 to 15 minutes away from the main city proper.

“And we also have our highlands that is 30 minutes away from where you are, a highly urbanized city that has a little bit of everything.

“A little piece of heaven.”

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Tourism 2024 - Juvel Ducay, Bantayan Island: “A true blooded island girl from Bantayan Island.

“All I can say is that Bantayan Island is a tapestry of sea, land, resources and the people. Sea because of the powdery beaches of the Superb Santa Fe and the Bantayanon of the beautiful Bantayan striving from our fishery and livestock resources, and our resources and our people as well.

“From Bantayan Island I am excited to bring together with Cebu Province how beautiful our island is. Gem of Cebu and all other tourist spot in Cebu.”

Miss Philippines Cebu 2024 - Natasha Testa, Lapu-Lapu City: “I am from the Historic City of the Philippines, Lapu-Lapu City. However, it is not be the only city that I will represent in the international stage but the entire Cebu Island.”

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2nd runner-up- Thelma Suzanne Dayao sa San Fernando: “Representing San Fernando in the national stage, it will be the first time for San Fernando going on the national stage, I guess I’m going to highlight more the churches of San Fernando because one of our assets, we are very faithful, we have three very known churches.

“And I want to share that in the national stage, from our food to the people. Just like the San Fernandohanons has so much to offer.”

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Charity 2024 - Nica Nabua, Minglanilla:

“I’m really proud of my roots there of course the festival, Sugat sa Kabanhawan Festival is very famous in Minglanilla and I want to showcase that to the Philippines but of course to the universe.”

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Heritage 2024 - Mary Josephine Paaske, Talisay City: “I wasn’t born here in Cebu but what makes Cebu more marketable... to promote Cebu is the people. The people of Cebu is what made me feel like I’m at home and Cebu make me feel like I am part of the country.”

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 1st runner-up- Mipsen Calves, Carcar City: “It’s gonna be the first time that Carcar will be representing to the national pageant Miss Philippines.

I believed I would like to highlight and showcase the Heritage City of the South it’s people, the Carcaranon, shoe industry and of course the yummy chicharon and the lechon.

I believed I can market that through the help of our mayor and of course the Carcaranons. So I’m excited to bring Carcar to the national stage.”