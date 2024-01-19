Winning answer ni Ms. Cebu Zoe Cameron

Atol sa coronation night sa Miss Cebu 2024 pageant nga gipahigayon sa Grand Pacific Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino niadtong Miyerkules, Enero 17, 2024, niguwa nga mananaug ang taga-Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, Zoe Cameron.

Atol sa ‘question and answer’, siya gipangutana kon unsaon pag­ga­mit ang teknolohiya niining panahon na sa social media nga mag­hatag og positibo nga resulta ug mapa­dangat ngadto sa kinabag-an.

“As Miss Cebu, I am given a platform. With that platform comes influence, and with that influence comes action, and with action there’s change. There’s so much power to that, and we all know with great power comes great responsibility.

“So as a Miss Cebu, I will be a role model to the youth – the digital generation. I will teach them to develop critical thinking skills, media literacy, not to be swayed by fake news, and not to be affected by what we see online. There is already so much hate and negativity in this world. Let’s fight negativity with kindness, by making this beautiful world more beautiful one click at a time,” tubag ni Zoe, naa na sa 3rd year college sa University of San Carlos sa kursong Business Administration.

Ang ubang winners naglangkob nila ni: Joelle Devine Uy, first runner-up; second runner-up, Danielle McKaye Dela Cruz; third runner-up si Angel Jane Ruiz ug fourth runner-up si Shaina Michelle Reyes.