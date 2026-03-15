Wizards gisaway ni Barkley

Nagpadayon sa pagpagawas sa managlahi nga opinyon ang basketball community sa nabuhat ni Miami Heat bigman Bam Adebayo nga 83 puntos batok sa nagluya nga Washington Wizards sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa miaging semana.

Ang Hall-of-Famer nga si Charles Barkley niapil sa diskusiyon og nisaway kini sa luya nga gipakita sa Wizards diin nidaog ang Heat, 150-129.

“I’m disgusted by the Wizards,” ni Barkley. “As a competitor, you’ve got to go dirty. When you’re down 20, and the game is over, and now a team is like, ‘just go for the record,’ you’re disrespecting me. I thought the Wizards, who’ve got no pride whatsoever, obviously they’re tanking, but you’ve still got to have pride.”

Si Adebayo nahimong ika­duha nga highest scorer sa single game sa history sa liga. Si Wilt Chamberlain nakahimo og 100 puntos tuig 1962, si Adebayo (83) tuig 2026 ug Kobe Bryant (81) tuig 2006. / RSC