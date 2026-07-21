Wolves executive gapanikad ni Ball

Naghinamhinam na si Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly kabahin sa bag-o nilang nakuha nga si LaMelo Ball kinsa iyang gihulagway nga mao gyud ang ilang gipangita.

“He’s a real point guard, which is hard to find. He’s a guy that we think is going to help elevate us, and hopefully we can help elevate him as well,” matod ni Connelly.

Ang panagpares nila ni Ball ug Anthony Edwards sa backcourt gilaumang makahatag og positibong resulta sugod sa kampanya sa Timberwolves sa sunod season sa National Basketball Association (NBA). / Gikan sa wires