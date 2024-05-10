Wolves, Knicks mosuway pagposte’g 3-0

Pulos nagtinguha og 3-0 nga bintaha ang Minnesota Timberwolves ug New York Knicks sa ilang pagpakigbatok og lainlaing kontra sa Game 3 sa conference 2nd round playoffs series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Sabado, Mayo 11, 2024 (PH time).

Ang Timberwolves mo-host sa defending champion Denver Nuggets sa Western Conference samtang ang Knicks moasdang sa Indiana Pacers sa Eastern Conference.

Ning higayuna, mas madasigon ang Timberwolves gumikan kay naa sa ilang kiliran ang ilang mga dumadapig.

“The city is on fire. People are super excited about this team,” matod ni Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. “It’s a team that’s easy to root for because of the way they play. They play hard.”

Sa laing duwa, dili makaduwa sa Knicks si OG Anunoby unya ku­westiyunable si Jalen Brunson. Daw usa kini ka maanindot nga musika alang sa Pacers. / AP