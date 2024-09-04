Yulo gitagaan sa POC og 2 ka house & lots

Dili lang usa, duha gyud ka house and lots ang nadawat ni Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo gikan sa Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) isip dugang pahalipay sa iyang makasaysayong pagsakmit og duha ka gold medals sa niaging Paris Olympics.

Ang duha ka two-storey nga mga balay ni Yulo nahimutang sa 500-sqm nga luna ug matod ni POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan, nagbalor kini og P15 million.

Ang bronze medalists nga sila si boxers Nesthy Petecio ug Aira Villegas gitagaan sab sa POC og bungalows nga nahimutang sa 200-sqm nga luna.

“It’s now a tradition, first Hidilyn Diaz deserved all the best for giving the country its first Olympic gold medal and now, it’s the turn of Caloy, Nesthy and Aira to be feted with the same reward for their historic efforts,” pamahayag ni POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino sa usa ka press release nga napatik sa www.gmanews.tv.

“These athletes invested their lives into the sports they love and now, they’re reaping the fruits of their sacrifices.”

Sa nakab-ot niyang kalampusan, kapin na sa P100 million ang balor sa nadawat ni Yulo nga mga pahalipay. / ESL