Yulo miyembro na sa Philippine Navy Reserve Force

Nahimo na nga miyembro sa Philippine Navy Reserve Force si Paris Olympics gymnastics double gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo.

Nanumpa si Yulo ning maong katungdanan ning bag-uhay lang sa Navy Headquarters.

Nagkanayon si Yulo nga dako niyang garbo nga nahatagan siya ning maong rekognasyon ug wala siya nagdahom nga mahitabo kini sa iyang kinabuhi.

“Wearing this Navy uniform fills me with immense pride. With all my heart, I thank the Philippine Navy for this prestigious recognition. I will uphold its core values and inspire today’s youth, showing them that through sports, they too can serve our country,”tipik sa pamahayag ni Yulo nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

Matod sa Naval Public Affairs Office, si Yulo adunay ranggo nga Petty Officer 1st Class. / ESL