2 Sta. Cruzians nibitbit og dungog; nakamedalya sa Math Olympiads

NASAKMIT nila ni Bea Shyne N. Betonio ug Princess Jeth Avrielle M. Alcuizar ang bronze medals sa bag-ohay lamang nga gihimong Philippine International Mathematical Olympiad Final Round (Phimo 2024) sa EVM Convention Center sa siyudad sa Quezon sa kaulohan sa milabay nga Septyembre 20-23, 2024.

Ang duruha pulos gikan sa Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Si Betonio, nagtungha sa Sta. Cruz National High School, miangkon sa kadaugan sa Secondary 2 category, samtang si Alcuizar, gikan sa Sta. Cruz Central Elementary School alang sa Kindergarten Category.

Miangkon usab sa pasidungog isip Outstanding Coach si Teacher Queency Faith Alcuizar nga mao ang nagmatuto sa duha ka estudyante alang sa kadaugan.

Si Ma'am Queency Faith, gikan sa Sta. Cruz National High School, mao sab ang Math 8 ug Advanced Geometry teacher ni Bea ug inahan ni Princess.

Sila Bea ug Princess, una na usab midaug og bronze medals sa milabay nga Hong Kong international Math Olympiad Final Round (HKIMO)-Online Round sa samang mga kategorya.

Ang Phimo ug HKIMO mga kompetisyon ilawom sa Math Olympiads Training League Inc. (MOTLI). Ang mga midaug lamang og medalya sa national rounds maoy mamahimong mosalmot sa final o sa international round.

"As first time delegates of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, we are hoping to inspire others that Math is fun and could bring us to places. May this also open the doors para mas suportahan din ang academic competitions especially math olympiads. Yung goal ko po talaga ay ma-prove na kaya din ng mga Sta Cruzians makipagsabayan sa private and science high schools despite being novice in joining global competitions like these," pahayag ni Coach Queency sa pakighinabi sa Superbalita. (July Aubrey R. Ngo)