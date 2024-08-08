3 barangay sa Sta. Maria gihulga sa ASF

“The RADDL [Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory] released the results of the testing conducted on the blood and tissue samples submitted by Dr. Liza Mae Rapistura. The swine in the following areas tested positive for the ASF virus, namely: Brgy. San Agustin, Basiawan, and Bito of the Municipality of Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental,” sumala sa Provincial Government of Davao Occidental sa Facebook post, Huwebes, Agosto 8, 2024.

Tungod sa presensiya sa ASF sa probinsiya, ang local government unit mag-implementar sa Provincial Ordinance No. 09-2021, Department of Agriculture (DA) Administrative Order No. 22, Series of 2020, DA No. 7, Series of 2021 nga gititulohan og “Implementing Guidelines for the Bantay ASF sa Barangay Program,” ug ang DA Administrative Circular No. 12, Series of 2019, labing nailhan isip “National Zoning and Movement Plan for the Prevention and Control of African Swine Fever,” nga giamendahan sa DA Administrative Circular No. 02, Series of 2022.

Hinuon, gikanayon ni Franklin P. Bautista, gobernador sa Davao Occidental Province, sa pahibawo ug abiso nga di angay nga mataranta ang publiko ug di magpakatag og “unverified, misleading, or fake information.”

“The utmost priority of the Province and the Municipalities is the eradication of the ASF. This could be sooner accomplished with everyone’s support and cooperation,” pagtin-aw niya.

Gipahayag sa probinsiya nga mag-implementar sila og mga sumbanan aron sa pagkontrolar sa ASF, sama sa “Test and Destroy” protocol sulod sa 500-meter radius gikan sa "index case". Ang patyon nga baboy kinahanglan nga ilubong sa lugar, ug kung limitado lang ang espasyo sa lugar, ang patay nga lawas sa mananap ibiyahe ngadto sa laing lubnganan sa saktong behikulo aron mapugngan ang pagkatag sa kagaw.

Dugang gipahayag nga ang "depopulation" sa mga baboy sa lugar kinahanglan nga saksihan sa mga opisyales sa barnagay ug representante sa sa LGU. Maghimo sab og pag-"trace-back" sa lihok sa baboy sa niaging 30 ka adlaw, ug i-monitor kadtong mga baboy nga dunay kontak niadtong nagpositibo.

Samtang ang "high-density backyard-raising" nga mga lugar, nga dunay taas nga risgo sa pagkuyanap sa sakit, i--clustered ngadto sa usa ka "epidemiological unit and stamped out".

Molusad ang probinsiya og aktibong pagpaniid sulod sa quarantine zone, maghimo og clinical ug laboratory surveillance sa tanang mga baboy sulod sa 500-meter radius human ang inisyal nga "depopulation", ug maglimpyo ug mag-disinfect sa mga naapektuhan nga mga lugar.

Himuon sab ang "testing of swine farms" sa quarantine area ug ang probinsiya mag-istrikto sa pag-regulate sa lihok ug biyahe sa mga baboy sa naapektuhan nga mga lugar ug iimplementar ang istriktong "biosecurity" nga mga pamaagi. (RGP)