3 NPA members surrender in Iloilo

ILOILO. One of the three members of the communist NPA members surrender to the Philippine Army's 61st Infantry Battalion in Miagao, Iloilo. (Contributed photo)

THREE Communist New People's Army (NPA) terrorist (CNT) members surrendered to the Philippine Army's 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion, Barangay Igtuba, Miagao, Iloilo on April 13, 2024.

The surrenderers were identified by their alias Honda, former vice squad leader of Squad SM; alias Ateng, former squad leader of Squad Robinson, and alias Pielte, former political guide of Squad Robinson.

All three belonged to the Puregold (SYP) Platoon of the Southern Panay Front, Komite Rehiyonal-Panay (KR-Panay).

According to the military, former NPA members expressed a desire to return to mainstream society after facing hardships with the rebel group.

They cited hunger, exhaustion, and the constant fear of armed encounters as reasons for their surrender.

The combined efforts of the 61IB's Local Peace Engagement (LPE) Team and Mayor Roquito Tacsagon of Tubungan, Iloilo facilitated the successful surrender.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, commended the collaboration between the 61IB and the LGU of Tubungan.

Sison urged NPA members to surrender and highlighted government programs like the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), which aids those reintegrating into the community.

"To those still entangled in the CTG's deceptive web, know that opportunities for reconciliation exist. We stand ready to assist in your journey to a new and peaceful life through programs like E-Clip. It's never too late to embrace a life of peace and reunite with your families," Sison said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)