5 sakop ni Quiboloy mipiyansa na

PULOS na nakapiyansa ang lima ka sakop ni Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy nga apil sa warrant of arrest nga gipaguwa sa korte kontra kaniya.

Huwebes, Abril 4, 2024, duha ka miyembro ni Quiboloy nga giingong personal assistants niini ang boluntaryo nga misurender sa National Bureau of Investigation-Southern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro).

Sa pahayag ni NBI-Semro Regional Director Attorney Archie Albao, ang misurender mao sila Jackielyn Roy ug Ingrid Canada nga naaresto sulod sa Jose Maria College (JMC).

“Niadto ta mismo sa JMC kay didto mani sila nag-trabaho. So far, cooperative man pud sila and walay kagubot nga nahitabo,” sigon ni Albao.

Sa nakalabay nga Miyerkules, Abril 3, ang laing tulo ka akusado nga sila Tamayong Barangay Captain Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada ug Sylvia Cemañes ang unang gikustodiya sa NBI-Semro, dayon mipost sa ilang bail sa kaso.

Ang bail alang sa ilang temporaryo nga kagawasan anaa sa P80,000 matag usa.

Ang lima apil sa gikasuhan og paglapas sa Section 10(a), or other acts of child abuse under Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

Sa mando, Abril 1, 2024, ang Davao City Regional Trial Court (Davao RTC) Branch 12 mimando sa pag-aresto kang Quiboloy ug sa lima.

Gimando sab ang pag-aresto kang Quiboloy sa violation of Section 5(b) or sexual abuse also under RA 7610.

“The Court recalls it issued an Order dated March 14, 2024 wherein upon judicious examination and perusal of the information, it found probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest,” dugang sa maong kamanduan.

Kahinumduman nga duha ka semana human ang Davao RTC misuspenso sa pagpaguwa og warrant of arrest kontra sa religious leader ug kaubanan kay mibutyag ang kampo sa una nga duna silay gipasaka nga motion for reconsideration sa Department of Justice (DOJ).

Apan, wala makasumite ang kampo ni Quiboloy sa mga dokumento ug ebidensiya maong giusab ang ruling.

“Having received none as of this date, the Court declines this time to await. As what was earlier determined upon judicious examination and perusal of information where it found probable cause, let the warrants of arrest already issued be implemented immediately," subay sa mando sa korte.

Sa pagsuwat ning balita wala pay balita og asa na karon nahimutang si Pastor Quiboloy. Wala sab silay gipaguwa nga pahayag labot sa pagsurender ug pagbail sa mga sakop niini nga naapil sa kaso. (RGV)