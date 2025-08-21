6 taga UIC karga sa top 10 sa MTLE

UNOM ka mga graduwado gikan sa University of Immaculate Conception-Davao City (UIC-Davao) nakarga sa top 10 sa Agosto 2025 nga Medical Technologists Licensure Examination (MTLE).

Si Myles Chaesel Ejara maoy nag-una sa listahan uban ang grado nga 93.10 porsiyento, gisundan ni Hannah Belle Dave uban ang 92.70 porsiyento, ug ikatulo nga puwesto si Sam Allen Uy nga dunay 92.60 porsiyento.

Nahimutang sa ikalima mao si Joshua David Castronuevo uban ang grado nga 92.20 porsiyento, Rex Valdueza sa ikapito nga dunay 91.90 porsiyento, ug Ramon Monching Señor nga dunay 91.70 porsiyento.

Matud sa UIC nga sila “brimming with pride and joy” kay unom sa ilang mga graduwado sa College of Medical and Biological Sciences (UIC-CMBS) Medical Technology nakakuha og luna sa MTLE.

“Congratulations to our new licensed medical technologists! We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the faculty, staff, and the dean of the UIC-CMBS, Mr. Rvin John T. Servillon, for their exceptional guidance and mentorship. Your dedication has once again elevated our university's standard of excellence,” sulat sa UIC sa ilang Facebook page.

Samtang sila si Sophia Thereze Niefes sa De La Salle Medical & Health Science Institution ug Dave nahiluna sa ikaduhang puwesto, John Christian Catahumber sa University of Santo Tomas (UST) ug Uy nahiluna sa ikatulong puwesto, Mathew Lauren Gochuico sa Far Eastern University naa sa ikaupat; Castronuevo, Ernest John Gutierrez sa UST, ug Marc Juriel Masangkay sa University of San Agustin naa sa ikalima.

Sila si Giliah De Maliwat ug Gabriel Macapagal sa UST nahiluna sa ikaunom, Laurence Castillo sa Cagayan State University-Andrews Campus, Marc Napolle Zhen Miranda sa UST, Stephanie NG sa Velez College, ug Valdueza nahiluna sa ikapito, Vincent Masil sa UST naa sa ikawalo, Kobe Kate Liberato sa University of Pangasinan ug Señor naa sa ikasiyam, ug Victor Lorenzo Gonzales sa University of Baguio nahiluna sa ikanapulo.

Nahiluna sab ang UIC sa ikasiyam nga top performing schools sa August 2025 MTLE base sa Commission Resolution 1814 series of 2024.

Sa 150 examinees gikan sa UIC, niabot sa 137 nipasar nga kapareha og 93.33 porsiyento. Ang tulunghaan dunay passing rate nga 94.37 porsiyento alang sa unang higayon nga pagkuha, 37.50 porsiyento alang sa repeaters, ug 91.33 porsiyento alang sa ilang overall performance.

Nagpahibalo ang Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) nga 3,660 sa 4,720 examinees malampuson nga nipasar sa MTLE. Ang pasulit nahitabo gikan Agosto 12 hangtud 13, 2025, nga napahigayon sa National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, ug Zamboanga. (Rojean Grace G. Patumbon)