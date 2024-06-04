Acosta, abogado gimandoan sa korte mohatag og katin-awan

ANG Regional Trial Court Branch 15, gipangunahan ni Judge Mario Duaves, nagmando kang kanhi Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) chair Mabel S. Acosta ug abogado niyang si Israelito Torreon nga mohatag og written explanation labot sa giingong official statement ni Acosta nga nagbaton sa "extremely incorrect facts that corrupted the true nature and substance of the Court's orders and processes."

Si Judge Duaves partikular nga nagpasabot sa sayop nga pahayag ni Acosta nga ang dismissal sa iyang quo warranto petition nabali o na-reversed ug ang iyang motion for reconsideration ang suma pa gihatag sa korte.

"In doing so, you have caused unnecessary confusion to the public amounting to improper conduct tending to degrade the administration of justice and judicial processes of this Court," unod sa pahayag gikan sa hurado.

Ang hurado nagmando sab ni Acosta ug Torreon nga mosubmitar og written explanation sud sa napulo ka adlaw ug mohatag eksplinasyon nganong di sila " be cited in contempt."

Luyo niini, gimandoan sila nga tangtangon ang mga "the misleading official statement" sa social media ug ubang platforms sud sa samang period.

Ang di pagtuman niini moresulta sa penalty.

Hunyo 3, si Acosta namahayag nga ang korte nahatag kaniya sa motion for reconsideration sa naunang desisyon nga pag-dismiss sa iyang quo warranto petition kontra bag-ong lingkod nga si MinDA chair Leo Tereso Magno.

Sa mensahe ni Acosta sa MinDA employees' Viber group:

"Dear Execom, Mancom, and all of MinDA,

My petition for quo warranto and injunction was initially dismissed. But last Friday, I received formal notice that our motion for reconsideration was granted. Yes, GRANTED. Hence, Mr. Magno will have to submit his reply to the court in 15 days. After which, a hearing will be set. What does this all mean? It means that the case is not dismissed. It means that the case is alive and it is moving. It means that the court finds merit in the motion for reconsideration.

This also means that I still have to perform my duties with regularity as the post of secretary is not vacant and is still occupied by yours truly, as defined by Sec 7 of the MinDA Act of 2010, which expressly states that the term of office of the chairperson is 6 years upon appointment unless removed for cause. This renders another appointment to the same position improper and contrary to existing laws.

This afternoon, I will formally write and inform the heads of the departments of HR, Finance, and Administration, and attach the necessary documents about the case.

-- Sec Mabel"

Apan subay sa rekord, walay gihatag nga pagtugot ang korte kabahin niini. (RGV)