Bag-ong queens sa Mindanao

DUHA gikan Mindanao ang nanggahot ug midaug sa bag-uhay lang natapos nga Miss International Queen Philippines 2024.

Bongga ang beauty and wit sa beauty queen nga gikan sa Manay, Davao Oriental nga si Niña Marie Similatan human kini midaug isip 1st runner-up.

Samtang laing beauty queen dala ang ngalan sa Koronadal City nga mao si Shiela Magpale ang 3rd Runner Up.

Ang beauty pageant gihimo sa Aliw Theater sa Pasay City, Dominggo sa gabii, Abril 14, 2024.

"My journey in whichever stage has always been straight and open. I win some and lose some, or more. But I always aspire for greater things. I would give it a thought, hussle, and see for myself how things will unfold. So, to the best placement and finish I have yet, here goes my humble piece. One big thank you," tipik sa Faceboook post ni Similatan.

Si Similatan mapasalamaton sa tanang misuporta sa iyang journey ug mituo sa iyang kapasidad.

"To my humble town, Manay, salamatay sang supporta ug sang chance and honor na mada ko yang pangan ng Munisipyo ta sang national stage. Salamat sang mga utaw na yutabang, yag-accommodate, yag share, yu-react, yag-comment ng positive thoughts of support. Amo ngini yakuha ko na placement and happy ako ishare ngini tanan kamayo! Salamatay," tipik sa Facebook post ni Similatan.

Dugang niini nga unsa mang nasinati niya sulod sa kompetisyon i-cherish niya kini.

Giangkon ni Similatan nga na-pressure siya tungod sab sa daghang ka-kompetensiya nga puros talented ug maanyag.

"It is with great humility and honor to be walking on the same stage as you. In the end, we have given them a fair show of our Island and I could not be any prouder. And yes, congratulations are in order for all us. To the amazing God, all these are owed by your will; forever I will sing your praise and give you thanks," ni Similatan.

Sa pikas bahin gikoronahan nga Miss International Queen Philippines 2024 mao si Sophia Nicole Arkanghel sa Laguna, samtang 2nd Runner Up si Miss Manila, Julian Concepcion; ug 4th Runner Up - Miss San Jose Delmonte Bulacan, Mikay Bautista.

Congrats queens! (RGV)