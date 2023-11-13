EastWest Rural Bank supports DepEd programs to uplift well-being of teachers and students

EastWest Rural Bank (EWRB) continues to strengthen its commitment to support the Department of Education (DepEd) in its projects and initiatives that aim to further improve the quality of education in the country.

Even when the Philippines was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2020, DepEd was proactive in addressing the challenges the country faced. It adopted distance learning where students either had online classes, utilized modules, or participated in TV-based learning.

Thus, in the last quarter of 2021, EastWest Rural Bank, together with its external partner Solar Entertainment, donated digital boxes that were used in the conduct of TV based instruction modality in the National Capital Region (NCR).