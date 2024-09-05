Compound sa KOJC susihon sa mga senador

MOLUSAD ang Senate joint committee on public order and dangerous drugs og "ocular visit" sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound sa Buhangin, Davao, apil na ang "public hearing" sa operasyon sa pulis sa maong lugar.

Gitakda sa komite nga mopahigayon og "ocular inspection" bandang alas 10:00 sa buntag sa Biyernes, Septyembre 6, 2024, sa KOJC compound ug modiretso dayon sa Sangguniang Panlungsod alang sa public hearing sa ala 1:00 sa hapon.

“The Subcommittee on the Privilege Speech on the PNP Operation in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Davao City, will be having an ocular inspection at the KOJC Compound, Catitipan, Barangay Buhangin, Davao City at 10:00 a.m. followed by a public hearing at 1:00 p.m. at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, 2nd floor, San Pedro St., Poblacion, Davao City on 6 September 2024, Friday,” saysay sa komite sa ilang dokumento.

Ang maong aksiyon sa Senado nahukman human sa privilege speech ni Konsehala Luna Maria Dominique Acosta, tsirman sa peace and public safety committee sa Davao City Council, Septyembre 3.

Gi-awhag niya ang Philippine National Police (PNP) "to respect the rule of law" sa pagserbi sa warrant of arrest alang kang Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“I respect and acknowledge the power of the court to issue a warrant of arrest and the authority of police to enforce the same. However, when the enforcement of the warrant is accompanied with the use of excessive force, the seizure of private property, and the disregard for the rights of others, we must ask ourselves if this is still what the law provides,” pangutana sa konsehala.

Nibisita si Senador Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa sa KOJC compound niadtong Agosto 24 ug nihangyo kang Quiboloy nga mosurender, kay gikonsidera niini nga ang korte nagpagawas og warrant of arrest batok kaniya.

Matud niya nga si Quiboloy di hangtud sa kahangturan makatago ug ang mga tawo mag-antus kaayo aron sa pagpangita kaniya.

Samtang si Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, regional director sa Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), nagsulti nga andam siya nga moatubang sa Senate inquiry kabahin sa imbestigasyon sa operasyon sa pulis sa KOJC compound.

"We are always ready for any investigation that may occur. We have to answer the questions. It’s the Senate. You can’t lie there. You can’t refuse. Otherwise, you will be blocking something for a lawful purpose," pasabot niya sa paghinabi uban ang ABS-CBN, Septyembre 5.

Nagpadayag og kompiyansa si Torre nga human sa pagdungog sa Senado, ang PNP magpabilin pa og dugay sa KOJC compound kay ilang ipakita ang mga butang nga ilang nakita sa publiko. Gidawat nila ang imbestigasyon kay mao kini kanunay ang ilang gihandom aron nga mapagawas ang impormasyon.

"We welcome this investigation because we have long wanted to release this information, but I have been hindered by the legality of everything. But now, with the Senate investigation, we will release it all,” pagbarog ni Torre III. (Rojean Grace G. Patumbon)