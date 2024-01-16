Dela Rosa nagpasidaan sa mga Dabawenyo di magpalingla sa cha-cha

GIPADAYAG ni Senador Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa ang iyang kabalaka bahin sa nagpadayon nga "vote-buying" sa pagpirma og petisyon alang sa charter change (cha-cha) nga nagkatap na sa tibuok nasud sukad niadtong niaging semana.

Iyang gipahimangnoan ang tanang Dabawenyo nga di magpalingla sa giingong pagpamalit nga gilusad sa pro-Charter change group People’s Initiative for Reform Modernization and Action (Pirma). Hinuon, gihimakak kini sa grupo niadtong Huwebes, Enero 11, 2024.

"Naay uban nga P100 ug naay ubang barangay nga tag P3,000 ang bayad didtoa ug bayaran lang mo og P3,000 ayaw mo og sugot ug ayaw ninyo pirmahi kay dili lang P3,000 ang kantidad sa kaugmaon sa Pilipinas. Malooy mo sa inyohang mga anak ug mga apo ug sa [mga] mosunod pa na mga henerasyon," esplikar ni Dela Rosa sa gihimong ambus nga paghinabi kaniya niadtong Lunes, Enero 15, 2024.

Kahinumdoman, gikondena ni First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Z. Duterte ang lihok sa politikal nga giingong gipangulohan ni Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita "Atty. Migs" Nograles sa Davao City.

Ang kanhi presidente, Rodrigo Duterte, nitawag pa sa lihok nga paagi, nagkuwestiyon sa hunahuna kay makawagtang kini sa democratic will sa katawhan.

Daghang mga netizens nagpagawas sa ilang nagkadaiyang sentimento sa Facebook nga nagpakita og mga dokumento ug petition forms nga gihatag kanila may kabahin sa giamendahan nga 1987 Philippine Constitution bugti alang sa P2,000 hangtud P3,000 alang sa ilang pirma.

"I am against this people's initiative as this is not the people's voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power," suwat nga pahayag ni Duterte.

“I have kept my silence all through these months since I do not want my constituents to suffer from the dirty politics in the House of Representatives. To all Dabawenyos, do not sell your soul for a mere P100 or P10,000 in exchange for your signature. If you want to follow the minions of the person dreaming to be great in Congress to perdition that is your choice,” dugang ni Duterte.

Si Dela Rosa uban ni kanhi Presidente sa Pilipinas nga si Rodrigo Roa Duterte, iyang asawa, Honeylet Avanceña, niabot sa funeral mass ni kanhi Davao Archbishop-Emeritus, Rev. Fernando R. Capalla, D.D sa San Pedro Cathedral, San Pedro St., niadtong Lunes sa buntag, Enero 15, 2024.