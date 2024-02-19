DSWD-Davao: Magparehistro alang sa ayuda sa AICS

USA ka opisyal sa Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) niingon nga ang mga tawo nga dili magparehistro alang sa Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program posibleng dili sila kadawat og ayuda gikan sa gobyerno.

Si Noelyn Joy Calumpang, Social Welfare Officer ubos sa Crisis Intervention Unit sa DSWD-Davao nagkanayon atol sa interbyu sa radyo sa Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR), niadtong Biyernes sa buntag, Pebrero 16, 2024, nga ang mga tawo mahimong direktang moadto sa buhatan sa departamento sa Magsaysay Street ug D. Suazo Street, o sa satellite office sa Mintal aron maka-avail sa programa.

“This AICS program is not something that people should apply to rather it is something that they can avail. It depends on the social worker’s assessment on what type of assistance they can have,” ingon ni Calumpang.

Dugang pa niya nga aduna usab silay satellite offices sa lima ka probinsya sa rehiyon, Malita para sa Davao Occidental, Digos City sa Davao del Sur, Tagum City sa Davao del Norte, Nabunturan sa Davao de Oro, ug Mati City sa Davao Oriental.