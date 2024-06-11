Gipatay tungod sa bikil sa yuta

BANGI sa yuta ang gitudlong motibo sa pagpusil-patay sa usa ka piskal, diin suspek igsuon ra sab niya, hapon niadtong Lunes, Hunyo 10, 2024.

On the spot nga namatay ang biktima nga si Eleanor Polancos Dela Peña, 54, ug taga Chapter 8, Tienda Barangay Aplaya, Digos City human maigo sa ulo ug ang suspek gilayong nisibat.

Apan pila ka oras ang nilabay, nadakpan ang suspek sa gilusad nga hot pursuit operation sa kapulisan sa Digos.

Ang suspek nakorner sa National Highway sa Talas, Sulop, Davao del Sur mga alas 9:40 sa gabii sa maong adlaw.

Suspek giila nga si Arnel Galot Dela Peña, 56, half-brother sa biktima nga taga Purok 3, Talas, Sulop, Davao del Sur.

Nailhan ang suspek subay sa pahayag sa anak sa biktima ug subay sab sab sa nakuhang footage sa closed circuit television (CCTV) camera duol sa crime scene.

Nahaum sab ang description sa suspek sa mga testigo, diin ang suspek nagsuot og itom nga helmet nga may letra nga "M," nakasuot og blue hooded jacket, blue nga pantalon ug nagmaneho sa pula nga Honda Click nga motor.

Dihang girekisa ang suspek sa mga awtoridad, nakuha kaniya ang napulo ka 12-gauge shotgun shells, 27 ka 5.56 MM live rounds, usa ka M16 rifle magazine, black helmet nga may letter “M,” blue hooded jacket, ug duha ka cellphone.

Suspek anaa na's kustodiya sa kapulisan sa Digos ug naghuwat sa sunod nga dagan sa iyang kaso nga atubangon.

Ang niluog nga insidente gikondena sa National Prosecution Service (NPS) Davao Region, dungan sa paghinumdom sa kaisog ug dedikasyon sa trabaho sa biktima.

Ang biktima kanhi Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) president sa Davao City.

“As we grapple with this senseless loss, let us remember Mommy Ning's bravery, passion, and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. Her sacrifice serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in the pursuit of justice, yet it also reinforces our collective commitment to upholding the rule of law,” sa ilang pahayag.

Misaad sab ang NPS Davao Region nga mohimo pa og imbestigasyon sa kamatayon ni Dela Peña.

Samtang gihulagway sa IBP Davao City Chapter ang pagpatay sa abogada nga "heinous act of violence."

Dugang sa IBP nga ang hitabo di lamang makapakurat sa legal community apan apil na ang pundasyon sa hustisya ug dagan hustisya nga hugot nga gipatigbabaw ni Prosecutor Dela Peña sa iyang karera.

"We cannot allow such acts of violence to intimidate or silence those who are tasked with the critical duty of enforcing the law.

In light of this grievous event, we call upon law enforcement agencies to take immediate and decisive action. We demand a thorough and swift investigation to bring the perpetrators of this despicable crime to justice," dugang sa ilang pahayag.

Gipasalig sa IBP ang kaikag nilang ihatag ang hustisya ug proteksiyon ngadto sa kinsa mang gitugyan ang ilang kinabuhi sa pagpatigbabaw sa balaod.