Law schools nisuporta sa 'Bar takers'

GISUGDAN na sa mga Bar takers sa tibuok rehiyon ang 2024 Bar examination kagahapon sa buntag, Dominggo, Septyembre 8, 2024, sa Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School (Addu-SHS) sa Bangkal, Davao City.

Nagpaambit si Arlene Lorejo-Cosape, dean of the School of Law sa University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep), uban sa SunStar Davao nga ang Usep dunay mga 16 ka bar takers karong tuiga.

Iyang gipahimug-atan ang ilang preparasyon, nga naglakip sa "institutionalized mock board exams" nga nahisubay sa "now-digitalized format" nga gigamit sa Korte Suprema.

Gikanayon ni Cosape nga bisan kung ang USeP usa ka state university, ilang giserguro nga ilang mga tinun-an "well-prepared" pinaagi sa senimanang "mock exams" ug bar exam series.

Dugang pa niya nga nagpasiugda sab sila og bar operations aron sa pagsuporta sa ilang magsusulit atol sa panahon sa eksam.

“The fact that they were allowed to graduate and they were allowed to take the bar exams kasi [because] they have to apply, and they cannot apply without the approval of the school. The fact they were approved is already one evidence that they are capable of taking the bar examination and passing it,” pagtataw niya.

Samtang si Zach Abayon, first-year student council representative sa University of Mindanao-College of Law, nitaho nga ang UM dunay 72 ka mga bar takers karong tuiga, uban ang 16 nga first-timers, nga nagmarka og pagtaas gikan sa 50 sa miaging tuig.

“Before bar season naga ready gyud me ug last minute review (LMR) and these reviews are headed, the lecturers in these LMRs are mga UM lawyers lang gihapon and also kung unsa ang mga request nila nga reviewers we try to accommodate them ipaprint namin,” butyag niya.

Positibo siya sa ilang kalampusan, ilabi na sa mas hamubo nga eksam itandi sa niaging mga katuigan, nga gipakatag halos usa ka bulan.

Si lawyer Israelito Torreon, dean of the College of Law sa Jose Maria College (JMC), nipadala og bar takers sa tulunghaan uban ang "best wishes" ug pagdasig. Iyang gipadayag ang iyang dakong suporta ug mga pag-ampo sa ilang kalampusan.

“Be strong and be steadfast in your faith that you will be able to make it. Show to the world that JMarians are resilient that in the midst of challenges we are facing right now, you have maintained your sights with eagle-eyed focus towards the achievement of your dream to become lawyers. May Allah guide you in your quest to become lawyers someday,” suwat ni Torreon sa Facebook post.

Ang 2024 Bar exams nahitabo sugod kagahapon, Septyembre 8 ug sa 11, ug 15. (Rojean Grace G. Patumbon)