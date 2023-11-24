LGU-Mati mihakot 8 ka pasidungog

GIPASIGARBO sa City Government of Mati ang ilang walo ka mga recognition awards nga ilang nakuha atol sa Harmonized Health Awards niadtong Miyerkules, Nobyembre 22, 2023, sa Apo View Hotel sa Davao City.

Ang mga awards nga nadawat sa Mati City ug City Health of Mati mao ang mga mosunod, Electronic Logistics Management Information System Go-Live User Award ug Good Practice in Health Award.

Ang ikatulo mao ang Functional City and Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit Award, Top-Performing LGU during the Measles-Rubella and Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity in Davao Region, Red Orchid Award, Mental Health Champions Award, Pioneer Primary Care Facility ug Health Promotion Champions Award.

Tungod niini, nalipay ang lokal nga panggamhanan Mati sa mga nakuhang award, diin usa ka pagpamatuod sa ilang dedikasyon ug exemplary health services nga ginahatag sa ilang mga constituents.